2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal Q2…

Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $6.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had net income of 80 cents.

The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $22 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSBK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up