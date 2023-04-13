These States Are Still Sending Stimulus Checks in 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic response resulted in profound financial challenges for millions of U.S. households. In an effort to ease the…

The COVID-19 pandemic response resulted in profound financial challenges for millions of U.S. households. In an effort to ease the pain, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, setting aside $2.3 trillion to go toward stimulus checks.

In total, there were three rounds of cash payments of $1,200 per person, plus $500 per child. The last of these checks were sent in 2021.

For many Americans, however, struggles remained. In response, some states instituted versions of their own stimulus payments.

The following states are giving back to qualifying residents. Payment distributions began in 2022 and some haven’t arrived yet due to delays. Other programs began in 2023 and the money is on its way.

California

The Middle Class Tax Refund gave California residents payments ranging from $200 to $1,050 depending on income, dependents and tax filing status.

You would have been eligible for the money if you filed your 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021, met the California adjusted gross income limits and were not claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year. Additionally, in 2020 you had to be a California resident for six months or more, and you must have been a resident on the date the payment was issued.

Payments were sent between October 2022 and January 2023. If you haven’t received yours, call the California Franchise Tax Board at 1-800-542-9332.

Colorado

Colorado Cash Back provided state residents who filed their 2021 taxes on time with payments of $750 for single and $1,500 for joint filers by Sept. 30, 2022. The measure was intended to provide immediate relief to Coloradans.

If you filed an extension by the October 17 deadline, though, you may still be awaiting a payment. If yours hasn’t arrived, call the Colorado Department of Revenue at 1-303-238-7378 or go to the state’s Department of Taxation website.

Delaware

The Delaware Relief Rebate Program was developed in 2022, and it provided a one-time direct payment of $300 for every resident adult 18 and older who filed income taxes in 2021. The idea was to promote the general welfare of state residents as they emerged from the pandemic but faced higher prices at grocery stores and gas stations.

If you applied for the rebate check in early 2022, you should have received the money in May or June. If you applied later in the year, however, your payment may still be on its way. To check the status of your rebate, visit Delaware.gov and use the online form.

Idaho

Idaho’s 2022 Special Session tax rebate gave state taxpayers either 10% of their 2020 income tax liability or up to $300 ($600 for joint filers), whichever was greater. To qualify, you had to be a full-year resident in 2020 and 2021 and you must have filed an Idaho individual income tax return or Form 24 for those years.

In the event that you are still waiting on the money, use the Where’s My Rebate tool to check the status.

Illinois

The Illinois Family Relief Plan granted one-time income and property tax rebates to taxpayers.

You would have qualified for the individual income tax rebate if you were an Illinois resident in 2021 and your adjusted gross income was less than $400,000 if filing jointly, or $200,000 if filing single.

The property tax rebate of up to $300 was for Illinois residents who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on a primary residence in 2020 and whose adjusted gross incomes were $500,000 or less if filing jointly or $250,000 or less if filing single.

You had until Oct. 17, 2022, to submit information to receive the rebates, with no filing extensions allowed. Rebate processing and issuance started in October. If you haven’t received yours yet, check the status on the state’s Where’s My Rebate? tool.

Indiana

Residents of Indiana were eligible for Automatic Taxpayer Refunds of $125 in 2022 — and there were no income restrictions. Although payments started to go out in May of that year, there were delays that prompted the state to add an extra $200 to each payment.

Payments that ranged from $325 for individuals for $650 for married couples filing jointly should have already arrived, but if yours hasn’t, contact the Indiana Department of Revenue at 317-232-2240.

Maine

Maine offered Winter Energy Relief Payments of $450 as part of the Governor’s Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan for 2023. To qualify, you would have had to file your 2021 Maine tax return by Oct. 31, 2022, be a full-year resident for tax year 2021 and not be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

Your reported federal adjusted income for tax year 2021 must have been less than $200,000 if you filed a married joint or surviving spouse return, $150,000 if you filed as head of household or $100,000 if you filed single or married filing a separate return.

The state’s goal was to mail all the payments before the end of March 2023. If you haven’t received yours, check the status of your payment on the Maine.gov website.

Massachusetts

If you’re a Massachusetts resident, income tax refunds were available to you if you paid 2021 state personal income taxes and filed your 2021 return by Oct. 17, 2022. The refund was equal to about 14% of your 2021 Massachusetts income tax liability.

Massachusetts started sending the payments on Nov. 1, 2022 — if you filed your 2021 return by Oct. 17, 2022, you should have received yours by December 15. If you file your state return after Oct. 17 but no later than Sept. 15, 2023, it should take about a month to get it.

Still waiting? For information about when it might arrive, call 877-677-9727.

New Jersey

New Jersey is sending property tax rebates — based on income — to qualifying residents. Homeowners earning up to $150,000 qualify for $1,500, while those earning from $150,000 to $250,000 will receive $1,000. If you’re one of the state’s renters and earn no more than $150,000 per year, you’re entitled to $450.

Payments should arrive by May 2023. You can check the status of your rebate at New Jersey Division of Taxation’s website, or call 609-292-6400.

New Mexico

New Mexico taxpayers got household relief rebates in 2022. Single tax filers received $500 and married couples, heads of households and surviving spouses are entitled to $1,000. If all goes according to plan, the rebates will go out in June.

The rebate process will be automatic for those who filed regular tax returns, but those not required to file returns must apply for it. If you filed a 2021 return and haven’t received a rebate, call the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue at 866-285-2996.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has been sending rebate payments to older renters, homeowners and those with disabilities since July 2022. The filing deadline for claims was Dec. 31, 2022, which means that some payments will still be delivered in 2023. Qualifying Pennsylvanians should receive between $250 and $975, depending on their incomes and whether they own or rent their homes.

Haven’t received your check yet? Find out where it is by using Pennsylvania’s Where’s My Rebate? tool.

Rhode Island

Eligibility for Rhode Island’s 2022 Child Tax Rebate depended on residents’ incomes and 2021 state tax filing statuses. The rebate paid taxpayers $250 per child (maxing out at $750), provided the child was18 years old or younger at the end of 2021.

You qualified if you were married and filed a joint return, as long as your federal adjusted gross income was $200,000 or less. In all other filing status cases, you would qualify if your federal adjusted gross income was $100,000 or less.

Rhode Island began to send rebate payments in October 2022. If you didn’t get yours, contact the state’s Division of Taxation at 1-401-574-8829 (press option No. 3).

South Carolina

In November 2022, South Carolina started sending tax refund checks of up to $800 to residents. You would be eligible if you filed your tax returns before October 17. If you filed after that deadline (as long as it was before Feb. 15, 2023), however, payments are still in route.

Visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to find out how much you might receive and to track your payment.

Virginia

If you had a tax liability in 2021 and filed your 2021 Virginia tax return by Nov. 1, 2022, you were eligible for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate. Payments of up to $250 went to single filers and $500 to joint filers.

If you met the criteria and filed by Sept. 5, your rebate has already been issued. If you didn’t receive it, check its status by calling 1-804-367-8031. If you filed after that date, the state is still issuing rebates in the order that taxpayers filed their returns.

