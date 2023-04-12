Theratechnologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fiscal…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The metabolic disorder drug company posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THTX

