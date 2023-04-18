The Worst Anti-Inflammatory Foods

When it comes to keeping inflammation at bay, it’s important to know which foods may exacerbate it. The standard American…

When it comes to keeping inflammation at bay, it’s important to know which foods may exacerbate it. The standard American diet, which often contains lots of excess sugar and ultra-processed foods, is often high in types of foods that contribute to inflammation.

Research shows that chronic inflammation is associated with an array of diseases, including:

— Arthritis.

— Bowel diseases.

— Cancer.

— Diabetes.

— Ulcerative colitis.

If you’re on an anti-inflammatory diet, you’ll want to avoid or limit your consumption of pro-inflammatory foods, including:

— Added sugar.

— Excessive alcohol.

— Fried foods.

— Processed foods.

— Red meat.

— Excessive amounts of omega-6 fatty acids.

Added Sugar

Cakes, cookies, doughnuts, soft drinks and many other processed foods are abundant at grocery stores, in snack machines and in restaurants.

“Added sugar is the life of the party in processed foods and drinks,” says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. “But too much of this sweet substance can lead to some serious inflammation drama. When we indulge in added sugars, it’s like throwing a wild party in our bloodstream, causing a spike in blood sugar levels and an insulin response that unleashes pro-inflammatory cytokines.”

In addition, excess sugar consumption can lead to weight gain, further exacerbating inflammation.

The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugars to no more than 6% percent of an individual’s calories each day. For most American women, that’s a maximum of 100 calories daily, which works out to about 6 teaspoons of sugar. The daily recommended maximum daily sugar intake for men is 150 calories, which is about 9 teaspoons.

Consuming too much added sugar is linked to an array of serious health issues, including:

— Cancer.

— Type 2 diabetes.

— Heart disease.

Excessive Alcohol

While a glass of red wine with dinner can be part of the Mediterranean diet, which is ranked No. 1 on the U.S. News rankings of Best Diets Overall, excessive alcohol consumption is best avoided, says Amy Kimberlain, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator based in Miami and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

“Excessive use weakens liver function and disrupts other multi-organ interactions, and (it) can cause inflammation,” Kimberlain says. “Alcohol is best eliminated or used in moderation.”

The federal government’s 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that individuals either not drink alcoholic beverages or limit their consumption to two drinks a day or less for adult men and one drink daily or less for women. Less is more when it comes to alcohol.

Fried Foods

Your taste buds may love fried chicken, fish and fries, but these foods aren’t good for your liver or your overall health. While such foods are tasty, they’re also high in saturated and trans fats, which increase the liver’s workload in breaking down these fats down into packages that the body can digest. This extra work triggers blood sugar spikes, high insulin and the inflammatory cascade, explains Dr. Taz Bhatia, a board-certified integrative medicine physician based in Atlanta.

“Both the gut and the liver are involved in inflammation, and these two organ systems play a central role in symptoms and diseases of inflammation,” Bhatia says.

Research has linked eating fried foods with a shorter lifespan. A large study published in the British Medical Journal in January 2019 evaluated nearly 107,000 postmenopausal U.S. women between the ages of 50 and 79. Researchers found that among the women they studied, frequent consumption of fried foods was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular and all-cause mortality. Researchers concluded that this was especially true with the consumption of fried chicken and fried fish or shellfish.

Processed Foods

Processed foods, including refined carbohydrates, are also associated with inflammation.

Highly-processed foods include:

— Brownies, cakes, cookies, pies and other treats.

— Many sugary and frosted cereals made with refined white flour.

— White bread, crackers and rolls.

— Snack chips.

These foods may be problematic because of the refining process. During refining, they’re stripped of the fiber and nutrients that make whole grains so healthy, leaving behind a processed item that can elevate blood sugar levels.

The preservative and chemical load in packaged and processed foods is the problem with these foods, Bhatia says. She notes that there is ongoing research on how these chemicals impact the gut microbiome, hunger cues and blood sugar. Such foods increase the production of insulin, which induces inflammation.

Consuming breads and cereals made with whole grains is a much healthier choice.

Red Meat

Red meat is sourced from farming practices that sometimes use hormones and processed feeds. It becomes inflammatory when consumed in large amounts, typically greater than 4 ounces per day, Bhatia says. In addition, red meat can be difficult for the body to break down and digest, making the gallbladder work harder and blood sugar levels and insulin levels spike.

Hormone imbalances — like insulin irregularity — contribute to inflammation.

Excessive Amounts of Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Omega-6 fatty acids are an essential fatty acid that the body needs for normal growth and development.

“The body needs a healthy balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids,” Kimberlain says.

However, excessive consumption of omega-6 fatty acids may trigger the body to produce inflammatory chemicals, so it’s a good idea to consume such foods in moderation.

Foods that contain high levels of omega-6 fatty acids include:

— Corn oil.

— Mayonnaise.

— Many salad dressings.

— Peanut oil.

— Safflower oil.

— Soy oil.

— Vegetable oil.

The Importance of Balance

A balanced diet full of fresh fruits and veggies, lean protein sources and whole grains can help you keep inflammation at bay and reduce the risk of chronic illness. It doesn’t have to be complicated, just consistent.

“Focus less on fancy supplements and ‘fixes,’ and focus more on simply eating less processed foods,” says Megan Wroe, wellness manager and registered dietitian at St. Jude Medical Center in Southern California. “If it’s a whole food, or a food made of real food ingredients, the body will recognize it and inflammation will not be its response. Read ingredient labels, and cook more, and I promise you will significantly reduce any inflammatory concerns.”

The Worst Anti-Inflammatory Foods