Known for its southern hospitality and mild weather, you might really enjoy spending your working years or your retirement years living in South Carolina. It’s a state that tends to appeal to homebuyers of all ages.

The average home value in South Carolina is about $274,000, according to Zillow. That’s about 9% higher than a year ago.

South Carolina is home to popular vacation towns, beaches and hundreds of golf courses. But no matter your motivation for moving to South Carolina or the stage of life you’re in, it’s important to team up with the right real estate agent once you’re ready to purchase a home there. Here are some of the top real estate companies in South Carolina:

1. Jeff Cook Real Estate

Serving clients throughout South Carolina, Jeff Cook Real Estate is comprised of more than 150 real estate professionals. The team has offices in Summerville, Charleston, Greenville, Lexington, Myrtle Beach and Rock Hill. Since 2003, the firm says it has served over 10,000 families served and sold more than $1 billion in real estate. Jeff Cook Real Estate focuses on areas that include Irmo, Mount Pleasant, Camden, Chapin and Goose Creek.

2. Matt O’Neill Real Estate

Based in Mount Pleasant, Matt O’Neill Real Estate takes pride in the fact that more than 50% of its business comes via referrals from satisfied customers. Matt O’Neill Real Estate has sold over $1 billion in homes and focuses on communities that include Awendaw, Charleston, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Seabrook Island. The team consists of over 60 real estate professionals.

3. The Wedgeworth Team

The Wedgeworth Team has been assisting buyers looking for homes in Hilton Head since 1981. Serving areas that range from Sea Pines to Port Royal, the team, which has an office on Hilton Head Island, prides itself on its extensive Lowcountry knowledge. The Wedgeworth Team, which is affiliated with Charter One Realty, consists of nine experienced professionals.

4. Collins Group Realty

With offices in Hilton Head and Bluffton, Collins Group Realty serves buyers looking for homes in communities around Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head. Chip Collins, the firm’s leader and owner, has been in the real estate business for 21 years. With a team of 18 agents, Collins Group Realty is ready to help buyers find the perfect Lowcountry property.

5. The Stephen Cooley Real Estate Group

Based in Rock Hill, the Stephen Cooley Real Estate Group, which consists of about 40 professionals, serves buyers looking for homes in communities that include Fort Mill, Clover and Lake Wylie. Stephen Cooley and his team have closed more than 8,000 homes, and Cooley has consistently been ranked as a top agent for Keller Williams in North and South Carolina.

6. The Stacey Sauls Group

The Stacey Sauls Group, which is affiliated with Keller Williams, is based in Fort Mill. The team of 15 is currently the No. 1 producing group in the Fort Mill market center and the No. 5 top sales group in the Keller Williams Carolina region.

7. Sloan Realty Group

Sloan Realty Group consists of eight real estate professionals and is based in Myrtle Beach. Blake Sloan, third generation real estate agent, founded Sloan Realty Group in 2008. The firm serves buyers in communities that include Red Hill, Crescent Beach and Little River.

8. The Downing Group

The Downing Group, which is affiliated with Keller Williams, is based in Columbia. The team of 16 serves buyers in communities that include Lexington, Chapin, Ballentine and Prosperity. And since 2016, Brent Downing’s team has sold more homes on and around Lake Murray than any other team in the greater Midlands region.

9. The Spaulding Group

Affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway, C. Dan Joyner, Realtors, the Spaulding Group is a full-service real estate team based in Greenville. The 21-person team serves buyers in areas that include Pickens, Spartanburg, Travelers Rest, Simpsonville and Easley.

10. Bluefield Realty Group

Based in Greenville and Spartanburg, Bluefield Realty Group, which is comprised of more than 120 real estate professionals, serves a range of buyers, from condo seekers to those in search of luxury homes. The team focuses on upstate communities that include Clemson, Simpsonville and Fountain Inn, as well as Midlands communities that include Chapin, Columbia and Newberry. Bluefield Realty Group was founded in 2017 and sold $13 million in real estate that year. In 2022, the team helped 1,399 families buy or sell $409 million of real estate.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in South Carolina might start with one of the companies above. But no matter which agent you choose, it’s a good idea to interview different professionals and firms before choosing one.

Buying a home is a huge financial undertaking, and in today’s market, snagging an affordable property that checks off the right boxes is easier said than done. Take the time to explore your options before hiring a real estate agent so you end up happy with your choice as well as the home you ultimately make an offer on.

The Top Real Estate Companies in South Carolina originally appeared on usnews.com