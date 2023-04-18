The Top Real Estate Companies in Illinois

Illinois may not exactly be known for its mild winters. But it can be a great place to raise a…

Illinois may not exactly be known for its mild winters. But it can be a great place to raise a family and call home.

The average home value in Illinois is about $236,000, reports Zillow. That’s about a 4% increase from a year ago. But in the Chicago metro area, the median home price is $290,000, according to the U.S. News Housing Market Index.

No matter what part of the state you’re looking to move to, it’s important to find the right real estate company to aid in your home search. Here are some top firms to look at:

1. The Dawn McKenna Group

2. Emily Sachs Wong Inc.

3. The Jane Lee Team

4. Laricy

5. Lowe Group Chicago

6. The Sarah Leonard Team

7. Adam Merrick Real Estate

8. MG Group

9. The Leigh Marcus Team

10. The Schiller Team

[READ: Chicago Housing Market Forecast.]

1. The Dawn McKenna Group

Dawn McKenna is the No. 1 Coldwell Banker agent in Illinois, and for the past 10 years, she’s been the No. 1 agent in the desirable Chicago suburb of Hinsdale. Since 2003, McKenna has been responsible for more than $3 billion in real estate sales. Her team of 30 services five states, and within Illinois, the Dawn McKenna Group operates out of Chicago, Hinsdale, Lake Forest and Winnetka.

2. Emily Sachs Wong Inc.

Based in Chicago and serving neighborhoods that include Old Town, Lakeview and Lincoln Park, Emily Sachs Wong Inc. is responsible for over $180 million in real estate transactions annually. The team of 11 is dedicated to helping luxury home buyers find the perfect property.

3. The Jane Lee Team

The Jane Lee Team prides itself on being the No. 1 real estate team in Lake County since 2004 and the No. 15 RE/MAX team in the U.S. With a focus on northern Illinois, including Lake Forest, Vernon Hills, Highland Park and Gurnee, the team of 18 operates out of Lake Bluff and Northbrook. In 2020 alone, the Jane Lee Team oversaw $207 million in sales.

4. Laricy

Laricy is a premier Chicago-based real estate team that consists of 13 professionals. Matt Laricy, the team’s managing broker, hosts his own podcast, Laricy Live. The firm prides itself on state of the art marketing strategies, including drone property tour videos and 3D Matterport tour videos.

[Related:What Should You Consider When Deciding Between a Condo vs. House?]

5. Lowe Group Chicago

Lowe Group Chicago, which is affiliated with Compass, is based in Chicago. Jeff Lowe, the firm’s president, has been in the real estate business since 1998. He’s also been the No. 1 broker in Chicago and the state of Illinois since 2014 based on residential sales volume, which topped $309 million in 2022. The team of 13 focuses on areas such as Lakeview, Bucktown, Roscoe Village and Lincoln Park.

6. The Sarah Leonard Team

Between 2020 and 2022, the Sarah Leonard Team sold more homes in Illinois than any other real estate team. Located in Schaumburg, the firm, a RE/MAX affiliate, focuses on neighborhoods that include Algonquin, Bartlett, Huntley and Crystal Lake. The team, which was formed in 2013, consists of 16 agents and 10 full-time staff.

7. Adam Merrick Real Estate

Based in East Peoria, Adam Merrick Real Estate focuses on areas that include Dunlap, Metamora, Pekin and Bartonville. The team of 20 has helped more than 10,000 families buy or sell a home. Adam Merrick, the firm’s owner and managing broker, was born and raised in the Peoria area and obtained his real estate license in 2004.

[Related:Why You Have Moving Stress, and How to Make Moving to a New Home Easier]

8. MG Group

MG Group was founded in 2002. The Chicago-based team of 20 was ranked the No. 1 agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago in 2022 and has been ranked first in the Midwest Region since 2016. Mario Greco, the firm’s founder, has been a top agent serving areas including Lincoln Park, Lakeview and Edgewater.

9. The Leigh Marcus Team

The Leigh Marcus Team is dedicated to helping buyers in the Chicago metro area. The firm’s 32-person team focuses on neighborhoods that include Roscoe Village, Bucktown, Lincoln Park, River North, Oak Park and Wicker Park. Leigh Marcus, the firm’s co-founder, has closed over 2,200 sales in the course of his 15-year career.

10. The Schiller Team

With offices in Elmhurst and Lombard, the Schiller Team prides itself on its unrelenting work ethic and fourth-generation knowledge of the area. The team of 15 works with buyers looking at luxury properties and modest homes alike. The team oversaw more than $157 million in 2022 sales and boasts over $1 billion in lifetime sales.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Illinois might start with one of the firms above, as they have their share of experience in the area. But a good bet is to interview different real estate agents before settling on one to work with. Your Illinois home might be the largest purchase you make in your lifetime, so you’ll want to be sure you’re teaming up with someone who will lead you down the right path.

More from U.S. News

How to Buy a House: A Step-by-Step Guide

Property Deed vs. Title: Key Differences

The Most Undervalued Housing Markets in the U.S.

The Top Real Estate Companies in Illinois originally appeared on usnews.com