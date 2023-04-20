The Top Real Estate Companies in Colorado

Known for its glorious scenery, fresh air and variety of outdoor activities, Colorado is a great place to settle down.…

Known for its glorious scenery, fresh air and variety of outdoor activities, Colorado is a great place to settle down. The average home value in Colorado is about $540,000, according to Zillow. That’s a 0.4% decrease from a year ago.

Of course, Colorado real estate values vary by metro area. In Denver, the median home price is $560,000. In Colorado Springs, it’s $441,000, according to the U.S. News Housing Market Index.

But no matter what part of the state you’re looking to call home, it’s important to team up with a great real estate agent to help you search for a place to live. Here are some of the top firms in Colorado:

1. American Home Agents

2. Kittle Real Estate

3. The Behr Team

4. Pink Realty

5. The Stockton Group

6. The Iverson Team

7. The Kristen Meyer Team

8. The iMPACT Team at Your Castle Real Estate

9. Nostalgic Homes Group

10. Saslove & Warwick

[The Hottest Housing Markets in the U.S.]

1. American Home Agents

Based in Aurora, American Home Agents prides itself on being a premier firm in and around Denver. American Home Agents focuses on areas that include Arvada, Durango, Lakewood and many more. The team consists of more than 30 real estate professionals and works with buyers across a range of budgets.

2. Kittle Real Estate

Kittle Real Estate prides itself on having helped buyers find homes in northern Colorado for more than 20 years. Serving the counties of Larimer, Weld, Boulder, Adams and Jefferson, Kittle Real Estate is based in Fort Collins, and in 2020 alone, the team closed on 585 homes. The Kittle Real Estate team consists of 45 professionals.

3. The Behr Team

Affiliated with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, the Behr Team has closed more than $2.5 billion in real estate transactions and has sold over 2,000 properties. The team of eight is based in Denver and focuses on luxury real estate.

4. Pink Realty

Based in Colorado Springs, Pink Realty serves buyers looking for homes in areas that include Denver, Pueblo, Falcon and Castle Rock. Monica Breckenridge, CEO of Pink Realty, started as a real estate investor and with her husband, Russ, flipped more than 100 homes in Colorado Springs and now they own over 100 rental properties. Breckenridge decided to get into the real estate business to help people in unfortunate situations, according to the Pink website. The team consists of more than 100 real estate professionals and was the first team in Pikes Peak to top $1 billion in sales.

[Contingent vs. Pending and What It Means for Buyers]

5. The Stockton Group

Founded in 2014 and affiliated with Compass, the Stockton Group has closed more than $2.4 billion in sales since its inception. The team, which is based in Vail, consists of seven real estate professionals and serves home buyers in Vail Valley and Beaver Creek.

6. The Iverson Team

The Iverson Team has more than 45 years of experience in real estate. Coupled with Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, the Iverson Team focuses on luxury real estate in the Vail Valley market. The firm’s focus includes areas such as Lionshead, Avon, Beaver Creek and Red Sky Ranch.

7. The Kristen Meyer Team

Located in Winter Park and affiliated with RE/MAX, the Kristen Meyer Team prides itself on its knowledge of the local community. Kristen Meyer has closed more than $670 million in real estate in her 23-plus year career. The team consists of three agents.

8. The iMPACT Team at Your Castle Real Estate

With offices in Denver, Westminster, Centennial, Littleton and Lakewood, the iMPACT Team at Your Castle Real Estate is committed to helping buyers looking for properties across Colorado’s Front Range. The team of almost three dozen has completed over 1,500 transactions throughout the entire Front Range.

[When Will Housing Prices Drop?]

9. Nostalgic Homes Group

Affiliated with Compass, Nostalgic Homes Group, a Denver-based firm, had been in the real estate business since 1985. The team consists of more than 20 brokers who pride themselves on knowing the Denver metro area inside and out. Nostalgic Homes Group covers neighborhoods that include Capitol Hill, Villa Park, College View, Congress Park and North Park Hill.

10. Saslove & Warwick

Based in Aspen and affiliated with Douglas Elliman, Saslove & Warwick has more than 60 years of experience selling real estate, and has closed more than $4 billion in sales. The team handled more than $329 million in sales in 2022 alone. Saslove & Warwick consists of four broker associates who are dedicated to helping buyers in Aspen find the perfect home.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Colorado could easily start with one of the firms above. But before you set up a meeting, figure out a home buying budget and decide what you’re looking for in a real estate agent. You may prefer to work with someone who’s big on constant communication, or you may want an agent who lets you run the show. Talk to several agents before making your choice so you end up confident in your decision.

More from U.S. News

How Much Does It Cost to Sell Your Home?

The Complete Guide to Earnest Money in Real Estate

Top Overvalued U.S. Housing Markets

The Top Real Estate Companies in Colorado originally appeared on usnews.com