The First Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.3…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $93 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBMS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.