The First Bancorp Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 4:55 PM

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Damariscotta, Maine, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $32.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNLC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

