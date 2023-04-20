The Fastest Growing Jobs in America

These jobs are in high demand. Whether you’re looking to launch your first career or want to shift gears to…

Whether you’re looking to launch your first career or want to shift gears to a new field, you want to know that there will be jobs available once you finish your degree or training. While there are no guarantees that these jobs will stay in high demand, these are 14 fast-growing occupations — picked from U.S. News’ list of 100 Best Jobs — that are expected to have plenty of job openings in the years to come.

Keep reading to see which occupation might be a perfect fit for your interests and talents. Projected job growth percentages are based on estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2021-2031, and median salaries are also from 2021.

Nurse Practitioner

Projected job growth: 45.7%

Median salary: $120,680

There is a reason nurse practitioners are growing as a field. You do a lot of similar work that a doctor does — you perform exams, order labs, prescribe medicines and get to know your patients just like any doctor would. Granted, you aren’t actually a doctor. In fact, depending on the state you work in, you may have a doctor overseeing your work from a distance (i.e., reviewing charts), and you’re limited in certain types of medicine you can do — you won’t be doing surgery, for instance.

But there are a lot of upsides to being a nurse practitioner, such as being in a very respected field and helping your patients as well as spending less time in school and probably being burdened with fewer student loans.

Wind Turbine Technician

Projected job growth: 44.3%

Median salary: $56,260

This is a growing field because you may have noticed all of the wind turbines popping up throughout the country. You’ve almost certainly seen them: those tall towers in corn fields and other wide open spaces, with propellers way at the top. Somebody has to maintain and repair those wind turbines, and maybe someday that will be you.

It likely goes without saying, but it’s probably most suitable for people who aren’t afraid of heights.

Software Developer

Projected job growth: 26.0%

Median salary: $120,730

No surprise that this is a growing career. Every year, we seem to put more of our lives into the digital universe, and that requires computer software — and somebody has to create that. Whether it’s an app that changes your life or a rather boring website that nonetheless needs to be functional, software developers spend their days inventing, maintaining and fixing software programs. It takes both technical skills and very careful attention to details.

Data Scientist

Projected job growth: 35.8%

Median salary: $100,910

We live in an information world. That’s always been the case; entities and individuals from companies, researchers, law enforcement and test takers always have an edge if they have information they need.

But with the proliferation of apps, software programs and tech gadgets, never has it been easier to collect information. Organizations try to get as much information as they can get their hands on, but then they have to figure out what it all means. And that’s when a data scientist and their skills come in.

The career of data scientist has taken off in recent years. Everywhere from tech startups to large companies and government agencies are hiring data scientists.

Information Security Analyst

Projected job growth: 34.7%

Median salary: $102,600

It’s easy to see why the career of information security analysts is growing fast. If you consume a lot of news, you see it all the time — data breaches and cyberattacks are always occurring, and that’s what an information security analyst helps to prevent. Universities, corporations, banks, government agencies — they all need an information security analyst’s help.

This is a career that will thrive as long as there are bad guys who want to steal everybody’s information.

Statistician

Projected job growth: 32.7%

Median salary: $95,570

Some people may think ignorance is bliss, but the statistician knows better. All the data that advertisers, government agencies, corporations and other entities collect, the statistician takes — and then uses that information to help organizations and individuals make good choices.

The world is complicated and becoming more so. The data organizations collect is piling up. Statistician is not a profession that appears in danger of shrinking — ever.

Choreographer

Projected job growth: 29.7%

Median salary: $42,700

Let’s be frank: As a group, choreographers deserve to be paid more. After all, this isn’t the sort of work that just anyone can do, but that’s show business for you. Of course, if you land a job on Broadway or in the movies or TV, your salary will be far north of the median.

But there are no shortage of places you might choreograph for — dance studios, theme parks, casinos, cruise ships, TV, movies and theater shows, from Broadway to local dinner theater. As a country, we are hungry for entertainment, and that thirst for escapism can be quench with employing choreographers.

Home Health Aide

Projected job growth: 25.4%

Median salary: $29,430

As with choreographers, the median salary probably deserves to be higher. This is such an important job. The nation is aging, and many are trying to age in place; home health aides are an indispensable part of that.

It can be a demanding job that requires a lot of patience — depending on the person you’re helping. You may be working with the nicest people ever; others may be cranky and not very good at disguising that. But as you can imagine, you’ll be helping make sure the elderly or anyone with special needs are getting their needs met. Perhaps you’ll help dispense medicine or make meals or beds for those who can’t. It’s hard work but a worthwhile gig for people who want to help people.

Medical and Health Services Manager

Projected job growth: 28.3%

Median salary: $101,340

If you walk into a hospital, urgent care or any health care facility and think, “Wow, it’s so quiet,” or, “Wow, this was a great experience,” you can thank a medical and health services manager. While the surgeons operate, the medical and health services manager keeps the place operating smoothly.

Health care — especially as our country ages — is a growing field, and so it’s probably no surprise that we need more medical and health services managers to organize and run things.

Logistician

Projected job growth: 27.7%

Median salary: $77,030

Supply chains have been in the news in the last few years. When you have a global supply chain spanning various countries, which may or may not have issues with labor, bad weather, viruses or geopolitical unrest, something is bound to go wrong.

Plenty has gone wrong in the last several years, and that’s why logisticians are so important. They help organize and run supply chains, so they function as efficiently as possible.

Physician Assistant

Projected job growth: 27.6%

Median salary: $121,530

The health care industry is growing — so the career path of a physician assistant is too. Despite the word “assistant” in the title, this is not a “grab coffee for the doctor” type of position. In fact, sometimes this job is called a physician associate. As a physician assistant or physician associate, you may end up examining, diagnosing and treating patients. If the doctor or doctors you’re working with are doing surgery, you may help out there, too.

People are getting older and sicker, and doctors need help taking care of everyone. You are that help. This is an important and necessary profession.

Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Projected job growth: 27.2%

Median salary: $47,670

This career is really hot. Solar energy — and all eco-friendly industries — have been heating up for years, and the profession of solar photovoltaic installer shows no sign of cooling down.

As a solar photovoltaic installer, you’ll get to know solar panels inside and out, assembling, implementing and repairing them. You’ll also be out in the fresh air, often looking at hopefully breathtaking views since you’ll be on the rooftops of homes and other buildings. You’ll also be doing your part to make the planet a more hospitable place on a daily basis if this is your job. It’s a profession that seems to have a bright future.

Physical Therapy Assistant

Projected job growth: 26.5%

Median salary: $61,180

As mentioned, the country is getting older and sometimes more infirmed — and health care as a career field is thriving. This is yet another health care profession that is growing.

If you become a physical therapist, you’re helping patients through injuries and illness. You may be helping them re-learn how to move, or you might be helping a patient manage pain. In a way, your job is the polar opposite of the expression, “Nobody move a muscle.” When you’re around, that’s all you’re doing. You’re helping patients become more mobile.

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Projected job growth: 25.4%

Median salary: $61,730

Because the health care field is expanding and the country’s median age is collectively getting older, it shouldn’t be too surprising that occupational therapy assistants are in demand. If you take on this job, you’ll be helping people recover from physical or mental challenges.

It’s an extremely satisfying job. You may be helping patients of all ages relearn daily tasks, such as using a fork or brushing their hair. On a daily basis, you’re making the world a better place by helping people live better lives.

The Fastest Growing Jobs in America originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/21/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.