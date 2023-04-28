2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
TFS Financial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 5:04 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan posted revenue of $152.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFSL

