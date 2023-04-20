Texas Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $38.7 million. The…

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $422.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $272.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.7 million.

