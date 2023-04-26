Teradyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $83.5…

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $83.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $617.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $591.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 74 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $685 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $687.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TER

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.