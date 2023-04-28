2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Tennant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 8:53 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Friday reported net income of $24.3 million in its first quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.45 per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $305.8 million in the period.

Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion.

