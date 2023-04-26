Teladoc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.2 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $629.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $617.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million to $660 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.70 to $1.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDOC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.