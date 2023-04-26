TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $433…

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $433 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.56.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

