TAL Education: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:31 AM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $269 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $135.6 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAL

