Home » Latest News » T-Mobile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

T-Mobile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:26 PM

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.94 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.58.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $19.63 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.76 billion.

