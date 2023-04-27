T-Mobile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.94 billion.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.94 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.58.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $19.63 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.76 billion.

