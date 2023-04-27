Summit Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) on Thursday reported net income of $14.1…

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) on Thursday reported net income of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Moorefield, West Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

