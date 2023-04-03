Studying Abroad as a Premed Student: What to Know

With the COVID-19 pandemic all but over, college students are once again considering study abroad opportunities. Studying abroad can provide…

With the COVID-19 pandemic all but over, college students are once again considering study abroad opportunities.

Studying abroad can provide unique cultural, personal and professional growth experiences. Premedical students who pursue health-related classes, volunteering and internships while abroad can learn about how medicine works in other countries. These experiences give them insights into other health care system models, providing ideas to improve health policy.

As you weigh whether studying abroad as a premed is the right opportunity for you, consider these aspects:

— Types of premed study abroad opportunities.

— How to decide whether to study abroad.

— How to maximize your time abroad.

Types of Premed Study Abroad Opportunities

Colleges offer exciting study abroad programs for their students. These programs typically last one semester, one quarter or one summer.

Traditionally, studying abroad meant that a student took courses at a university in a different country. However, colleges and universities now offer unique international opportunities where students can pursue experiences beyond the traditional classroom setting.

Study abroad classes can have experiential learning that takes advantage of the program’s location. For example, Stanford University in California offers a global seminar in Mexico in biocultural diversity. Students meet leaders at Mexico’s National Commission of Biodiversity and visit rural Indigenous communities, gaining first-hand experience on eco-conservation by being immersed in Mexico’s wildlife and learning from Indigenous people how to use natural resources.

Premeds may also pursue study abroad opportunities with an internship or work-study component. There may be health care, scientific research or clinical medicine opportunities.

For example, Boston University in Massachusetts offers a program in Chile where students take a Spanish-language class, a health studies class taught by Spanish health care practitioners and an internship at a local health care organization. At internships like these, students can gain awareness about cultural differences in medicine and develop cultural competency as a future doctor.

How to Decide Whether to Study Abroad

Deciding where, when and what type of study abroad program is a big decision. These questions can help you decide whether studying abroad is a good option for you.

What Do You Want to Gain From Studying Abroad?

Think about what you want to academically, professionally and personally gain from a study abroad program.

Premeds may specifically pursue study abroad opportunities to learn more about global health and other countries’ health care systems. Many college students pursue study abroad programs because they want to try living in another country during college. Other students want to improve their language skills, and there is no better way to do so than living abroad.

How Will Studying Abroad Differ From Your U.S. College Experience?

It’s important to consider how the classes in the program will be similar to or different than classes at your home U.S. university. Some classes in study abroad programs are unique to the program’s location.

Grading may also be different at international universities. Since GPA is an important component of your medical school application, consider how the program’s grading may affect your GPA. Talk with former students who studied at the same international university.

Finally, if you will be taking science classes abroad, be aware of how the content may differ from the equivalent science classes at your home institution, especially for core premed requirements. Check with your premed adviser to ensure that the science courses abroad will count as premed requirements.

Additionally, make sure the content covers the necessary material to prepare you for the MCAT and medical school studies.

How Will Studying Abroad Affect Your U.S. College Experience?

Premeds should consider how their social lives and extracurricular activities will be affected by being away from the U.S.

First, premed students need to finish their premed requirements before applying to med school. As most premeds do not take science classes during study abroad programs, they have to p their class schedules to ensure that they complete their major, graduation and premed requirements prior to graduating.

Second, premeds should consider how studying abroad will affect their leadership, internship and job prospects. Some premeds may be involved in clubs that require certain membership obligations. Other premeds are involved in organizations that hold officer elections during certain times of the year.

Jobs and summer internships recruit on campus only certain months of the year. Be cognizant of when you study abroad and how it will affect professional opportunities.

How to Maximize Your Time Abroad

Premed students can learn more about health care during their study abroad programs in ways that make them stronger medical school applicants and more culturally aware physicians. Here are five.

First, find local doctors to shadow. The best way to understand medicine in another country is to be immersed in clinical settings. You will not only gain clinical experience, but you will also understand how different cultures perceive medicine. Additionally, you will see the similarities and differences between health care abroad versus in the U.S.

Second, study a language that will be useful for your medical career. As Spanish is the most common non-English language spoken in the U.S., many premed students study Spanish while studying abroad.

Third, relate your classes to health care. Some study abroad programs will specifically offer classes in health care or health policy. If it’s a class about the local culture, what can you learn about another culture that you can apply as a doctor?

Fourth, immerse yourself in the culture, including traditions. There are many ways to accomplish this, including living with “home-stays,” making local friends, volunteering and shadowing physicians. Specifically, you can inquire about how locals view health care and medical ethics.

Finally, be proactive and opportunistic in finding health-related volunteer opportunities during your time abroad. Premed students volunteer at local health clinics, youth organizations and nonprofit institutions during their time abroad. There may even be an emergency, and you can volunteer through first aid and other disaster medicine opportunities.

