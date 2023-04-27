2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Strattec Security: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 4:38 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $127.2 million in the period.

