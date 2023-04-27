Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $256.6 million in the period.

