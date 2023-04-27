Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 6:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $256.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up