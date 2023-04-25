2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Stepan Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Stepan Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 7:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.1 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $651.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up