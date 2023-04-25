Stepan Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.1 million. The…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.1 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $651.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649.7 million.

