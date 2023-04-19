Steel Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $637.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $3.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.81 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $4.89 billion in the period.

