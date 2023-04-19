States With Different Tax Deadlines

Most states follow the federal government’s tax filing deadline, which means their 2022 returns are due on April 18, 2023.…

Most states follow the federal government’s tax filing deadline, which means their 2022 returns are due on April 18, 2023. Even though tax day is usually April 15, you have a few extra days to file your federal — and most state — returns this year because that day falls on a weekend and the next business day is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C.

A few states give you even more time to file your state income tax returns. The following ones’ deadlines for individual income taxes are different from the federal tax filing deadline.

Here are their due dates in 2023 for filing your tax year 2022 state returns:

— Delaware: May 1.

— Hawaii: April 20.

— Iowa: May 1.

— Louisiana: May 15.

— New Mexico: May 1 for returns filed and paid electronically.

— Oklahoma: April 20 for returns filed and taxes paid electronically.

— Virginia: May 1.

— California: Because of the severe weather and natural disasters in California in 2022, taxpayers in all but three California counties will have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file and pay their 2022 personal income taxes. For more information, see CA.gov’s emergency tax relief page.

What If You Can’t Meet Filing Deadlines?

If you can’t meet the federal or state deadlines you can file an extension, which usually gives you an extra six months to get them in.

Keep in mind, however, that you still have to pay any taxes you owe by the filing deadline.

“If you are considering filing an extension, remember it’s an extension to file and not an extension to pay if you owe,” Lisa Greene-Lewis, certified public accountant and tax expert with TurboTax, says.

For more information about state income tax deadlines, extensions and special situations, find your state department of revenue here.

