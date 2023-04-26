2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
St. Joe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:26 PM

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The St. Joe Co. (JOE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.4 million in its first quarter.

The Panama City Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $73 million in the period.

