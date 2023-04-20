S&T Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.8…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.8 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $124.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $102 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STBA

