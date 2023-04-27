Southern Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $862 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $862 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 79 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.48 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.66 billion.

