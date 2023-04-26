2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » Sleep Number: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sleep Number: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:09 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.5 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $526.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534.2 million.

Sleep Number expects full-year earnings to be $1.25 to $2 per share.

