SkyWest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. George, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $691.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $677.1 million.

