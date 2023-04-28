2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Sisecam Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 4:05 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) on Friday reported profit of $19.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 99 cents.

The trona ore mining company posted revenue of $207.1 million in the period.

