Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lancaster, California-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period.

Simulations Plus expects full-year earnings to be 63 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $59.3 million to $62 million.

