Home » Latest News » Simpson Manufacturing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 4:48 PM

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) on Monday reported profit of $88 million in its first quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share.

The building materials company posted revenue of $534.4 million in the period.

