Silica Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:53 PM

KATY, Texas (AP) — KATY, Texas (AP) — U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Thursday reported net income of $44.6 million in its first quarter.

The Katy, Texas-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The commercial silica producer posted revenue of $442.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLCA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

