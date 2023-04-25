2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Home » Latest News » Sherwin-Williams: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sherwin-Williams: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 7:09 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $477.4 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $5.44 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.15 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.95 to $8.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

