Sensient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported earnings of $33.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 80 cents.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $369 million in the period.

