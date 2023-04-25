Sensata: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $86.4…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $86.4 million.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $998.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 88 cents to 98 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.04 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.