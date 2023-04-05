TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
Home » Latest News » SeaChange: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SeaChange: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 5, 2023, 4:50 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The video software company posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.4 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $32.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEAC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

