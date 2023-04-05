TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 5, 2023, 8:20 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $756 million in the period.

