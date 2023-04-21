Schlumberger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $934…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $934 million.

The The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $7.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 billion.

