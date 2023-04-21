COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » SAP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 21, 2023, 5:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — SAP SE (SAP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $513.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $7.98 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up