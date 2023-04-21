SAP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — SAP SE (SAP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $513.9 million. On…

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — SAP SE (SAP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $513.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $7.98 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.97 billion.

