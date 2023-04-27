2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Santander Mexico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:05 AM

MEXICO, Mexico (AP) — MEXICO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $408.6 million.

The bank, based in Mexico, Mexico, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The Mexican bank posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.36 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

Santander Mexico shares have decreased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

