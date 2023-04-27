2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Sanofi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sanofi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:25 AM

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $10.97 billion in the period.

