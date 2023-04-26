Live Radio
Sallie Mae: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:35 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $118.5 million.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $659.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $405.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

