SAIC: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $74 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $300 million, or $5.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.7 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.05 billion to $7.2 billion.

