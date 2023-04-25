2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Rush Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 4:26 PM

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Tuesday reported profit of $90.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.60.

The commercial vehicle dealership operator posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUSHA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUSHA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

