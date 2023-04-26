2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
RPC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RPC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:53 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Wednesday reported profit of $71.5 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $476.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

