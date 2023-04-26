2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » Rollins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:42 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $88.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $658 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $640.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROL

