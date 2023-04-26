Roku: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $193.6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $193.6 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.44 per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $741 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $711.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Roku said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million.

