Rogers Communication: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $377.9 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $377.9 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.